Germany’s Scholz lobbies China’s Xi to improve market access, pressure Russia

BEIJING - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lobbied for better market access for German firms in China in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 16 and urged him to exert pressure on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

The talks with Mr Xi capped a three-day tour of China during which Mr Scholz walked a tightrope, conveying growing concerns in Europe about Beijing’s economic policies and support for Russia while also promoting business ties with Germany’s largest trade partner.

The visit was the first since Berlin agreed a China strategy outlining the need to reduce strategic dependencies on Chinese goods, and since the EU launched several investigations into whether Chinese manufacturers are dumping subsidised goods on its market.

Mr Scholz, who met for more than three hours with Mr Xi, before later seeing Premier Li Qiang, said he had pressed the case for China to guarantee German firms equal market access, the protection of intellectual property and a reliable legal system.

“I expressed my concern... that unilateral economic policy decisions in China are creating major structural difficulties for companies in Germany and Europe,” he said, noting he hoped this would quickly lead to practical solutions.

On the EU anti-subsidy investigations, Mr Scholz said the bloc should not act out of protectionist self-interest but competition should be fair and that it is important to establish processes to ensure this. He said he discussed with Mr Xi the role of the World Trade Organisation.

Mr Xi showed little willingness to make concessions, saying Chinese green tech exports have “not only enriched global supply and alleviated inflationary pressure, but also contributed greatly to the response to climate change”.

“(Germany and China) should be vigilant against rising protectionism,” Mr Xi said.

No alternative to Chinese market

Mr Scholz was joined on his trip by senior German executives, such as Mr Ola Kallenius, chairman of Mercedes-Benz, and Mr Oliver Zipse, chief executive of BMW, underlining the importance of the Chinese market to Europe’s largest economy.

Sino-German commercial ties should not only be cultivated but expanded, Mr Kallenius told German broadcaster ARD in Beijing on April 16.

“Withdrawing from such a large market is not an alternative, but rather strengthening our position,” he said about the company’s strategy in China, the world’s second-largest economy.

BMW’s Mr Zipse expressed a similar view. “We actually see more opportunities than risks,” he told the ARD news programme Tagesschau.

Mr Xi told Mr Scholz that China and Germany have “huge potential” for cooperation in both traditional fields such as machinery manufacturing and automobiles and emerging fields including green transformation and digital artificial intelligence.

China has also lifted restrictions on imports of beef and apples from Germany, Mr Scholz said.