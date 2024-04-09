Beijing says to ‘strengthen strategic cooperation’ with Moscow: Russian media

BEIJING - China’s top diplomat said on April 9 that Beijing would “strengthen strategic cooperation” with Moscow, Russian state media reported, as he met his counterpart for talks.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in China for a two-day official visit on April 8, with the two countries looking to further solidify diplomatic ties as Russia’s war in Ukraine grinds on.

In meetings on April 9, Mr Wang Yi promised that China will support Russia’s stable development under the leadership of Mr Putin.

“Beijing and Moscow will continue to strengthen strategic cooperation on the world stage and provide each other with strong support,” Mr Wang said, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.

“The support of the people is the source of progress in Russia. I think that under the strong leadership of President Putin, the Russian people will have a bright future,” he added, according to the Russian state-owned newspaper Izvestia.

Mr Lavrov, in turn, thanked China for its “support” after President Vladimir Putin’s recent re-election, in which he was unchallenged by any meaningful opposition.

“Xi Jinping... was among the first ones to send congratulations to the president-elect Putin, and we are overall grateful to our Chinese friends for this support,” Mr Lavrov said, according to a video of the meeting shared by Izvestia on Telegram.

“The election results confirmed the deep trust of the Russian people in our leader and the ongoing domestic and foreign policies. This applies not least to the course to strengthen strategic interaction and partnership with the PRC,” he added, according to RIA Novosti, referring to China by its official acronym.

China and Russia have in recent years ramped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts, and their strategic partnership has only grown closer since the invasion of Ukraine.

While China says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict, it has been criticised for refusing to condemn Moscow for its offensive.

During a summit in 2023, leaders Mr Xi and Mr Putin declared that ties were “entering a new era”.

Analysts say China holds the upper hand in the relationship with Russia, and that its sway is growing as Moscow’s international isolation deepens. AFP