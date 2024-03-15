From scoring goals to sealing drug deals: Ex-Liverpool prodigy Jamie Cassidy faces jail time

The descent of former Liverpool and England youth footballer Jamie Cassidy into drug-related criminal activities has cast a spotlight on the less glamorous paths of football academy dropouts who fail to progress to professional playing careers.

Cassidy played alongside future stars Michael Owen and Jamie Carragher in Liverpool’s 1996 FA Youth Cup winning team, beating a West Ham side that included Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand, who later played for England.

The budding attacking midfielder was earmarked to star in both club and country, having also won a place at the English Football Association’s centre of excellence as a teenager, ahead of future England and Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

But while Cassidy’s former teammates and adversaries on the pitch have built illustrious playing careers, the 46-year-old is now facing the prospect of a lengthy spell in prison.

On March 20, Cassidy and two of his associates, one being his elder brother Jonathan, will face sentencing in Manchester for crimes involving the supply of drugs worth several millions of dollars and the laundering of drug money.

Drug conspiracy

The three men were arrested in 2020 after the police infiltrated the group’s communications on EncroChat, an encrypted platform favoured by criminals who assumed their messages were difficult to intercept.

That assumption proved inaccurate when the platform was cracked in 2020 by French intelligence services, who shared what it found with British law enforcement agencies, The Times of London reported.

Evidence from chats over a six-week period helped British prosecutors to establish that the Cassidy brothers and their business partner Nasar Ahmed masterminded a conspiracy that culminated in the sale of narcotics in Britain.

The elder brother was said to be an established top-tier importer of cocaine, while Cassidy was responsible for its distribution to northern cities including Liverpool, Manchester as well as Glasgow in Scotland.

The online chats helped prosecutors to trap the trio, who brought 356kg of cocaine from South America into the United Kingdom via Amsterdam. According to the National Crime Agency, the drugs had a street value of more than £28 million (S$48 million).

Cassidy, who would have previously been more preoccupied with the statistics of assists and goals, was in charge of bookkeeping and balancing the books for the criminal operation, and keeping track of cocaine sourced from cartels in countries like Colombia and Brazil and delivered to Europe for millions of pounds.

The three have been remanded since 2021 while awaiting trial. In February 2024, they pleaded guilty on the eve of their trial.

A promising career shattered

While many young footballers fail to reach the heights of playing in the English Premier League, Cassidy had been tipped to make the cut, according to his former teammates and coaches.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher, who won the European Cup with the Reds, wrote in his autobiography that Cassidy would have been a “certain Liverpool regular if he hadn’t suffered so much with injuries”.

Cassidy played for England in the Under-16 European Championship in 1994, scoring three times. Then in 1996, he was among a number of promising players to be offered first-team contracts after helping Liverpool win its first FA Youth Cup.

He was also invited to the senior England set-up by then manager Glenn Hoddle, after being recommended as a “future international” by a club coach.