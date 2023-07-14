Dele Alli reveals childhood abuse that led to spell in rehab, sleeping pill addiction

LIVERPOOL – Dele Alli revealed on Thursday that he has recently come out of rehab for a sleeping pill addiction after struggling to deal with the trauma of suffering sexual abuse as a child.

The Everton midfielder, who was once one of English football’s brightest talents, told Gary Neville’s “The Overlap” podcast about how he was also dealing drugs by age eight before his life was changed by being adopted by a new family as a 12-year-old.

Alli, 27, shot to fame under Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham and was a key part of the England side that reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

His career on the field has been in decline in recent years as he fell out of favour at Spurs before struggling to make an impact at Everton or on loan at Besiktas last season.

However, he explained how those struggles are rooted in a series of childhood traumas that he tried to block out.

“At six I was molested by my mum’s friend, who was at the house a lot. My mum was an alcoholic,” said Alli.

“Then I was sent to Africa (to his father) to learn discipline and then I was sent back. (At) seven I started smoking, eight I started dealing drugs.

“An older person told me that they wouldn’t stop a kid on a bike, so I rode around with my football, and then underneath I’d have the drugs, that was eight.

“Eleven, I was hung off a bridge by a guy from the next estate, a man.

“Twelve, I was adopted... I was adopted by an amazing family like I said, I couldn’t have asked for better people to do what they’d done for me. If God created people, it was them.”

Alli added that he hopes by speaking out he can help others that have suffered similar abuse.

Prince William and Alli’s former Tottenham teammate Harry Kane were among those to pay tribute to his bravery in coming forward.

“Brave and inspirational @dele_official,” tweeted the Prince of Wales, who is an ambassador for mental health charities.

“Discussing mental health is not a sign of weakness. Let’s keep the conversation going. We’re all with you and we wish you the very best.”