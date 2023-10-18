French school killer claimed attack for ISIS: Prosecutor

PARIS – The man who killed a school teacher in northern France last week was charged with terror offences on Tuesday, a prosecutor said, after revealing that he had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) extremist group in an audio recording before his attack.

Last Friday’s killing, coming at the same time as the war between Israel and Hamas, has jangled nerves in France and put the country on high alert for further violence.

The suspected attacker, Mohammed Moguchkov, 20, from a mainly Muslim region of Russia, was charged by an anti-terror judge with murder linked to a terrorist conspiracy, as well as associating with terrorist criminals. He was remanded in custody.

Moguchkov had “sworn allegiance to the Islamic State” in a long audio recording, prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard told reporters in Paris, adding that further information had been gleaned from people close to him and a video recorded before the assault.

A source familiar with the case said he made a “very marginal” reference to Gaza in a video following the attack on Israel by Hamas.

His 16-year-old brother also appeared before the judge, suspected of having “provided him with some support” before he stabbed Mr Dominique Bernard, 57, at his former school in Arras, about 180km north of Paris, said Mr Ricard.

The teenager was charged and placed in pre-trial detention, his lawyer Ambroise Vienet-Legue told AFP

Their 15-year-old cousin was also charged. He is suspected of having been “informed of the plan” without doing anything to prevent it, according to Mr Ricard. He is subject to a provisional judicial educational intervention, the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office said overnight on Tuesday.

Mr Bernard’s killing came almost three years after another teacher, Mr Samuel Paty, was beheaded by an Islamist radical from Russia’s southern region of Chechnya, which borders the Ingushetia region where Moguchkov was born.