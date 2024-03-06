First official event announced for Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, since surgery

LONDON - Catherine, Princess of Wales, will attend her father-in-law King Charles III’s birthday celebrations in June, the army said on March 5, in her first official duty to be announced since undergoing surgery.

The British Army said Catherine, who is married to heir to the throne Prince William, will review soldiers on June 8 as part of the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony.

But Kate and William’s Kensington Palace office has not formally confirmed her appearance.

The army’s website also listed the king, who is being treated for cancer, as attending the main military parade on June 15, which marks his official birthday.

Charles, 75, on March 5 held an in-person audience with finance minister Jeremy Hunt, who delivers the government’s budget on March 6.

The British head of state, dressed in a blue suit and a light tie, was photographed shaking hands with Hunt as he welcomed him at Buckingham Palace in London.

Charles, who became king in September 2022 following the death of his mother Elizabeth II, was diagnosed with an unspecified cancer in February.

Kate was on March 3 spotted in public for the first time since she underwent abdominal surgery in January, according to photos published by US outlet TMZ.

The 42-year-old princess has been recovering mainly at the home she shares with William and their three young children in Windsor, west of London, since leaving hospital on Jan 29.

The photos published by TMZ showed Kate wearing sunglasses while being driven by her mother in a car. The celebrity news site said the images were taken on March 3 near Windsor Castle.

Social media has been alight with conspiracy theories over the princess’ prolonged absence from the spotlight. Rather than suppressing rumours, Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, said the photograph had “generated more speculation”.

“It’s a tricky situation because we’re all entitled to our privacy when we are unwell,” he told AFP.

“But when you are a member of the royal family that is quite complicated and difficult to maintain, there is naturally a huge amount of public interest.”