Fears of shelling, radiation on a Ukraine maternity ward

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine - Three days after Russian troops invaded her country, Maryna found out she was pregnant.

Now the 30-year-old and her husband are stocking up on potassium iodide tablets in case of a radiation emergency from the nearby Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.

"We were planning a child, but... we did not know whether to be happy or not," Maryna said at a maternity clinic in the city of Zaporizhzhia, a few dozen kilometres from the frontline in Ukraine.

My husband said: 'We really should be happy. God gave it to us so everything will be fine,' ".

There has been heavy shelling in the area around the Russian-controlled plant, Europe's biggest, in recent weeks and both sides have accused the other of being behind it.

It is one of the concerns for mothers and expectant mothers at the clinic, who spoke to AFP of their hopes and fears for the future.

'Try not to think about it'

Valentyna, whose daughter Tatyana is just three days old, said she felt "scared" about what could happen.

"You try not to think about it of course to be in a normal psychological state to produce milk," the 25-year-old said.

But Anna, a 23-year-old fitness club administrator, said she considered the danger from the nuclear plant to be just "rumours".

"I don't believe that anything can happen. I think everything will be fine," said Anna, who gave birth to her son Maxim four days ago.

Doctors said the hospital is inside a 50-kilometre potential radiation contamination area in case of any accident and they have prepared accordingly.

"We received all the necessary government recommendations, as well as pills for radiation sickness," said Dr Larysa Gusakova, 59, a neonatologist at the clinic.

Another doctor, Natalya Solovyova, 30, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, said she hoped that "common sense will prevail".

Russia "should remember what happened in Chernobyl, how terrible it was", she said, referring to the 1986 nuclear disaster in a different part of what was the Soviet Ukraine.