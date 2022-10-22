Far-right Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italy's first woman PM

ROME - Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italian prime minister on Saturday, to become the first woman to head a government in Italy.

Ms Meloni took the oath before President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, once home to popes and kings of Italy.

Her post-fascist Brothers of Italy party – Eurosceptic and anti-immigration – won the Sept 25 legislative polls but needed outside support to form a government.

Ms Meloni’s appointment is an historic event for the euro zone’s third largest economy and for Brothers of Italy, which has never been in government.

It won 26 per cent of the vote last month, compared to eight and nine per cent respectively for her allies Forza Italia and the far-right League.

Ms Meloni’s 24-strong Cabinet, including six women, suggests a desire to reassure Italy’s partners. She appointed Giancarlo Giorgetti as economy minister, who served under the previous government of Mr Mario Draghi.

Mr Giorgetti, a former minister of economic development, is considered one of the more moderate, pro-Europe members of Mr Matteo Salvini’s League.

Ms Meloni also named ex-European Parliament president Antonio Tajani, of Forza Italia, as foreign minister and deputy prime minister.

Mr Salvini will serve as deputy prime minister and minister of infrastructure and transport.

That appointment is likely to disappoint Mr Salvini, who wanted Ms Meloni to give him the role of interior minister again after he previously held the post between 2018 and 2019.

That post went instead to a technocrat, Rome prefect Matteo Piantedosi.

A formal ceremony for the handover of power from Mr Draghi to Ms Meloni will take place on Sunday before the premier leads the first Cabinet meeting.

‘Constructive cooperation’

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Ms Meloni.

“I count on and look forward to constructive cooperation with the new government on the challenges we face together,” she tweeted on Saturday. European Parliament speaker Roberta Metsola tweeted in Italian that “Europe needs Italy”.

Ms Von der Leyen and Ms Meloni later held telephone talks, which the Commission chief described as “good”, adding: “We will work together to address the critical challenges of our time, from Ukraine to energy.”