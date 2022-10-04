The rise of Europe's new far right

Forget the grumpy old men and swastikas – its leading members are women. But old resentments lurk behind the new look.

Ian Buruma
Ms Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, will be the country’s first woman prime minister. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 min ago
Not so long ago, the far right in Europe was associated with shabby old men nostalgic for the good old days of order and jackboots. The far-right political parties in France and Italy, now led by women, were founded by former SS officers, veterans of the collaborationist Vichy government, and other dubious figures who had emerged from the shadows of World War II. The same goes for the Democrats in Sweden, who won 20.6 per cent of the votes in the most recent general election.

Clearly, much has changed in the European post-fascist firmament. Ms Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, will be the country's first woman prime minister. Ms Marine Le Pen's National Rally won 89 seats in the French Parliament. And the Sweden Democrats will have a strong voice in national politics, even though they will stay outside the government.

