Dung dumped outside Russian ambassador's home in Poland on Ukraine war anniversary

WARSAW - Protesters said they dumped two tonnes of dung outside the home of the Russian ambassador to Poland on Feb 24, as they marked the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Activists put a bloodied Russian flag with the letter “Z” on the pile of manure and stuck a sign into it that said “Russia = s**t! We don’t want you in EU! Get out!”, pictures of the protest in Konstancin-Jeziorna, seen by Reuters, showed.

The town near Warsaw is where the ambassador lives.

Elsewhere in Warsaw at 6am local time, other protesters played the sound of sirens, gunfire and explosions outside a building housing Russian diplomats.

“We wanted a clear signal to the Polish authorities and the European Union. It’s high time to expel Russian diplomats from our country,” said Dominik, a protester quoted in a statement.