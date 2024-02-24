Four Western leaders arrive in Kyiv to show solidarity on 2nd war anniversary

The Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine is a memorial for Ukrainian soldiers, in downtown Kyiv, on Feb 23, ahead of the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. PHOTO: AFP
KYIV - Four Western leaders, including the prime ministers of Italy, Canada, and Belgium, arrived in Kyiv on Feb 24 to show solidarity with Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, travelled to the Ukrainian capital together overnight by train from neighbouring Poland, the Italian government said in a statement.

Ms Meloni was due to host a videoconference later in the day from Kyiv that will involve leaders from the Group of Seven major democracies, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited to join the discussion. REUTERS

