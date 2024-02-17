Dublin to ban driving through its city centre

DUBLIN - In 2024, Dublin will become the latest European capital to bar traffic merely passing through its city centre on their way to somewhere else.

Private cars and commercial trucks will be allowed access only if their final destination is downtown.

To do this, Ireland’s largest city is beginning a process of replanning its central streets.

The move is a bid to clear the roads and clean the air at its core.

The plan promises to both ease current traffic congestion and allow for the creation of new pedestrian streets and plazas that will make Dublin’s heart an altogether more pleasant place to linger.

The plan set a goal of a 60 per cent traffic reduction in the urban centre.

The tools used to achieve this are fairly simple: two “bus gates” on either bank of the River Liffey will prevent private vehicles from crossing, and several streets will be reconfigured so that vehicles travelling into downtown are routed along loops that ultimately direct them back out in the same direction.

The proposal echoes vehicle restrictions underway in other European Union cities, such as Paris, Amsterdam and Lisbon.

And like city leaders elsewhere, the architects of the Dublin plan invoke the “15-minute city” concept as a key goal. This concept aims to allow residents to access all major destinations within a 15-minute walk or bike ride.

But while efforts to limit car traffic in some city centres across the water in Britain have triggered angry (and conspiracy-tinged) opposition from aggrieved motorists, Dublin’s enjoys overwhelming public support so far.

More than 80 per cent of 3,500 respondents in a public consultation published on Feb 7 said they backed the new zone. It is a ringing endorsement for a city that has so far not had a strong reputation for progressive urban policy.

Major objections to the traffic ban have so far been scant.

One was mounted by London-based Diageo, owner of the Guinness brand, who warned that the plans will disrupt the “historic” truck routes from the Guinness brewery along the River Liffey out to the port - even though beer casks were in fact transported by barge along this route until 1961.

The level of support may stem from widespread concerns about the state of many parts of Dublin.

The city centre is still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, following a downturn that, as in so many cities, was fuelled in part by a hesitant return-to-office.