Remote working for Jakarta public employees fails to tackle pollution

Remote working was implemented following acute pollution levels that engulfed Jakarta. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
32 sec ago
Published
30 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

JAKARTA – The two-month remote working for Jakarta public employees that ended recently was largely ineffective in reducing severe traffic congestion and air pollution in the capital, analysts have said.

The policy instructed civil servants employed by the Jakarta administration to work from home from Aug 21 to Oct 21, with exceptions for those working in essential sectors such as education and health, in a bid to curb the severe air pollution that has been choking the city in recent months. Acting Jakarta governor Heru Budi Hartono has now ordered his subordinates to return to their offices.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top