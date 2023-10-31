Remote working for Jakarta public employees fails to tackle pollution

JAKARTA – The two-month remote working for Jakarta public employees that ended recently was largely ineffective in reducing severe traffic congestion and air pollution in the capital, analysts have said.

The policy instructed civil servants employed by the Jakarta administration to work from home from Aug 21 to Oct 21, with exceptions for those working in essential sectors such as education and health, in a bid to curb the severe air pollution that has been choking the city in recent months. Acting Jakarta governor Heru Budi Hartono has now ordered his subordinates to return to their offices.