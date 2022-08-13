Dark thoughts haunt Ukrainians in shadow of nuclear crisis

MARGANETS, UKRAINE (AFP) - A hard wind blows through the Ukrainian town of Marganets. It is coming across the Dnipro river, from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russian troops.

Kyiv and Moscow accuse each other of shelling near the facility, with rockets striking a radioactive material storage area and the global atomic watchdog warning of a "grave" crisis.

Marganets is just 13km away. The leafy hilltop town remains in Ukrainian control, but between the thickets and across the shimmering river are foreboding glimpses of the Soviet-era station.

"You know, if we die, then it'll happen within one second, we won't suffer," 30-year-old Anastasiia told AFP on Friday (Aug 12).

"It calms me down that my child, and my family will not be in pain," she said, continuing her daily shopping with morbid nonchalance.

'Terrible things happen'

The Zaporizhzhia power plant - Europe's biggest - has been on the front line since it was captured by Russia at the start of March, just days after Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in a full-scale invasion.

In Marganets, the military warns against visiting the shore of the Dnipro, for fear enemy troops may take aim from opposite bank 6km in the distance.

The southern town - home to 50,000 before the war - has a bustling, lively centre, belying the dark thoughts and swirling rumours about the condition of the plant's six reactors.

"I'm scared for my parents, for myself. I want to live and enjoy life in this town," said 18-year-old Ksenia, serving customers from a coffee kiosk along the main shopping strip.

"There is constant fear. And the news says the situation at the plant is very tense, so it becomes more terrible with every passing second. You're just afraid to go to bed, because at night terrible things happen here."

In Marganets and Nikopol - a short distance down the Dnipro riverbank - 17 people have been killed in strikes this week, officials say.

On Friday evening, the sound of the air raid siren cut above the blustering wind as the sun began to fall once more.

Ukraine claims Russia launches weapons across the river from inside the nuclear complex, with Ukrainian forces unable to return fire for fear of triggering catastrophe.