Shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant as UN issues warning

KYIV, UKRAINE (AFP) - Russia and Ukraine accused each other of new shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Thursday (Aug 11) ahead of a UN Security Council meeting to address concerns over the facility's security.

Both Moscow and Kyiv said there were five rocket strikes near a radioactive material storage area at the plant, Europe's biggest nuclear facility which has been a focus of renewed fighting in recent days.

Ukraine's nuclear agency Energoatom said later that there had been fresh Russian shelling near one of the plant's six reactors that had caused "extensive smoke" and "several radiation sensors are damaged".

The Ukrainian plant is under the control of Russian troops and Ukraine has accused Moscow of basing hundreds of soldiers and storing arms there.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia could cause an incident "even more catastrophic than Chernobyl" - a reference to the nuclear disaster in then Soviet Ukraine in 1986.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres also said in a statement that continued hostilities around the facility could "lead to disaster".

He urged both sides "to cease immediately" all military activity near the power plant.

The Security Council is expected to meet at 1900 GMT (3am on Friday, Singapore time).

'State sponsor of terrorism'

The Soviet-era plant in southern Ukraine was captured by Russian troops at the beginning of March - shortly after Moscow launched its invasion and has remained on the front line since then.

"Russia has turned the nuclear station into a battlefield," Zelensky said, addressing a Ukraine donors conference in Copenhagen by video link.

He called for stronger sanctions against Russia saying it was a "terrorist state" - on the same day that Latvian MPs adopted a resolution calling Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism".

The statement said Russia's actions in Ukraine constituted "targeted genocide against the Ukrainian people" and said the use of violence against civilians should be considered "terrorism".