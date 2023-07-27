Coffee and chocolate makers question EU deforestation law

LONDON/NEW YORK - Chocolate and coffee makers, including Italy’s Lavazza and Cadbury-maker Mondelez, are concerned about the “practicalities” of a new European Union law aimed at stopping deforestation.

The pushback comes despite voluntary, public commitments by the companies themselves and the broader coffee and cocoa industry to clean up supply chains using audits carried out by third parties like Fairtrade.

Agreed in December, the law is expected to come into force at the end of 2024. Importers of coffee, cocoa, beef, soy, rubber and palm oil must prove their supply chains aren’t contributing to the destruction of forests, a cause of climate change, or be fined up to 4 per cent of their turnover in the bloc.

Several major investors told Reuters last month that concerns about their exposure to the issue could lead them to quit consumer goods makers with “risky” supply chains.

“It will be very difficult to implement this law in practical terms, because the coffee supply chain is very complex and traceability is very difficult,” Lavazza Group Chairman Giuseppe Lavazza told Reuters. “We are talking to the European authorities through our association to try to find a way.”

The EU rules will be hard to implement without more guidance, Lavazza said, pointing to the large number of intermediaries involved in coffee.

“These inherent characteristics of the coffee supply chain make traceability at the parcel level a huge challenge for the sector, as information on geolocation and contacts may not be available for small plantations,” he added.

Mr Christophe Hansen, who led negotiations on the law for the European Parliament, said: “I don’t think it’s impossible. It will be a challenge for them for sure because coffee sector producers are often quite small.

“But we have integrated into the text (of the law) the obligation of the European Commission to help especially small-holder farmers to be able to comply with the requirements.”

Oreo-maker Mondelez told Reuters it is “not clear on how they (EU authorities) will control or implement” this law.

“There should be more dialogue about how do we practically make something happen on the ground,” Chief Executive Dirk Van de Put said in an interview with Reuters last month.

The EU says it introduced its landmark deforestation law because years of voluntary commitments by food companies to rid their supply chains of environmental harms had largely failed to have an impact on the ground.