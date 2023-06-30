Big chocolate companies back EU deforestation law that risks pricier bars

BRUSSELS – Big chocolate companies are welcoming new European Union rules that protect forests, but which risk further hitting consumer wallets.

The EU is introducing laws that ensure that commodities including cocoa, coffee and palm oil are not grown on deforested land.

It is also putting in measures to tackle issues like child labour in supply chains.

Firms like Lindt & Spruengli, Ferrero and Unilever say they back the move because it looks after the environment and those who grow the crops.

But for shoppers – who increasingly want to know where their food comes from and whether it was ethically produced – it could come at a cost.

No. 2 cocoa grower Ghana has warned that buyers should be ready to pay more because of the investment needed to set up systems tracking beans back to farms.

That may potentially raise prices of everyday items like chocolate bars and shower gel for European consumers struggling with a cost-of-living crisis.

“There is clearly an investment that needs to be made,” said Mr Francesco Tramontin, vice-president of EU institutional relations at Kinder maker Ferrero. He said the company already has full traceability of farms it buys cocoa from.

The prospect of having to pay more for commodities like cocoa comes as inflation remains a particular problem for indulgent treats because of supply constraints. For example, cocoa futures have soared to a multi-year high and coffee prices have also jumped in London.

Premium chocolate producer Lindt, which also welcomed the new regulation and had been working towards it, declined to comment on the potential impact on consumers.

The new rules on deforestation come into force now, though companies have until the end of next year to comply.

Ivory Coast and Ghana, the source of two-thirds of the world’s cocoa, are having to set up special systems that adhere to the EU’s requirements – such as geotagging land on which those products were harvested.