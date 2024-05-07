China’s Xi backs Macron call for global Olympic truce

PARIS - China’s President Xi Jingping on May 6 called for a global truce during the Olympic Games in Paris this summer after the French president and the head of the European Commission urged him to use his influence on Russia to end its war in Ukraine.

President Emmanuel Macron is hosting the Chinese leader for his first visit to Europe in five years and held talks with him and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Paris as they sought to show a united front on issues ranging from trade to Ukraine.

China has strengthened trade and military ties with Russia in recent years as the US and its allies imposed sanctions on both countries, especially on Moscow since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

China-Russian trade hit a record of US$240.1 billion (S$324 billion) in 2023, up 26.3 per cent from a year earlier, Chinese customs data shows. Chinese shipments to Russia jumped 46.9 per cent in 2023 while imports from Russia rose 13 per cent.

“The world today is far from being calm. As member of the United Nations Security Council and as a responsible country, China urges with France for a truce in the world during the Paris Olympic games,” Mr Xi said, speaking through an interpreter alongside Mr Macron during a joint statement.

Suspending armed conflicts under an “Olympic truce” is a longstanding tradition, and Mr Macron has said he would work towards achieving one when Paris hosts the Summer Games from July 26 to Aug 11 and the Paralympic Games until the end of August.

French officials hope Mr Xi’s endorsement is a sign that he could use his influence to persuade Russia to reach a truce when President Vladimir Putin travels to China later in May.

Their hope is that a small truce could open the window to broader diplomacy.

“We wanted to explain the impact of this conflict on Europe’s security and our determination to support Ukraine for as long as necessary,” Mr Macron said, adding that Paris was not looking to change the regime in Moscow.

Mr Macron said he hoped Mr Putin’s visit to China would help assess the perspectives for peace.

Mr Xi said he supported an international peace conference supported by Russia and Ukraine, appearing to be lukewarm on a peace conference organised by Switzerland on June 16, to which Moscow has not been invited.

“We are opposed to using this crisis to place the responsibilities on a third country and tarnish its image and incite a new Cold War,” he said.

“History has shown conflicts can only be resolved by negotiations.”