US issues hundreds of sanctions targeting Russia, takes aim at Chinese companies

WASHINGTON - The US on May 1 issued hundreds of fresh sanctions targeting Russia over the war in Ukraine in action that took aim at Moscow's circumvention of Western measures, including through China.

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on nearly 200 targets, while the State Department designated more than 80.

The US imposed sanctions on 20 companies based in China and Hong Kong, following repeated warnings from Washington about China's support for Russia's military, including during recent trips by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the country.

China's support for Russia is one of the many issues threatening to sour the recent improvement in relations between the world's biggest economies.

"Treasury has consistently warned that companies will face significant consequences for providing material support for Russia’s war, and the US is imposing them today on almost 300 targets," Dr Yellen said in a statement.

The US and its allies have imposed sanctions on thousands of targets since Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine.

The war has seen tens of thousands killed and cities destroyed.