Britain's 'other Liz Truss' wisecracks her way to Twitter fame

LONDON - One is Liz Truss, Britain's former foreign secretary and now prime minister. The other is Liz Trussell, an ordinary Twitter user.

But having snapped up the @Liztruss Twitter handle more than a decade ago, the "other Liz Truss" has suddenly found herself bombarded with messages intended for No. 10 Downing Street's newest resident, whose handle is @trussliz.

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson was among those who managed to mistakenly congratulate Ms Trussell, who has been revelling in the confusion, firing back with wisecracks and jokes.

"Congratulations to Liz Truss," Ms Andersson wrote, adding that "Sweden and Great Britain will continue our deep and extensive cooperation".

"Looking forward to a visit soon!" Ms Trussell replied. "Get the meatballs ready."