Britain’s Sunak, Germany’s Scholz vow support for Ukraine for ‘as long as it takes’

BERLIN - The leaders of Britain and Germany pledged on April 24 to back Ukraine in its war with Russia for “as long as it takes”, but the German chancellor doubled down on his refusal to deliver long-range Taurus missiles to Kyiv.

British Premier Rishi Sunak was on his first trip to the German capital since becoming prime minister 18 months ago, after visiting Poland on April 23, where he pledged additional money for Kyiv and announced plans to boost British defence spending.

“We’re united on wanting to support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Mr Sunak told reporters, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression must “end in failure”.

“We’re defending the values that are incredibly important to us,” the British leader added, standing alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a press conference at Germany’s chancellery.

Mr Sunak embarked on a two-day trip to Europe designed to get the spotlight back on Ukraine after months of world attention on Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

In Poland, he pledged an additional £500 million (S$846 million) for Ukraine, taking the amount of money Britain has contributed to Ukraine’s war effort to £12 billion.

Kyiv has been pleading with allies to ramp up supplies of ammunition and air defences desperately needed to repel relentless Russian attacks.