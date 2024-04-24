Britain’s Rishi Sunak announces defence spending jump, new Ukraine aid

WARSAW - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on April 23 announced additional funding for Ukraine and pledged to increase Britain’s own defence budget, during a visit to the Polish capital Warsaw.

Mr Sunak said Britain was giving £500 million (S$840 million) in additional military funding for Kyiv as he held talks with Polish premier Donald Tusk and Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg.

Mr Sunak said London would gradually boost defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2030.

“In a world that is the most dangerous it has been since the end of the Cold War, we cannot be complacent,” Mr Sunak told reporters in Warsaw.

The increase in spending from 2.3 per cent will see the UK become one of the top spenders on defence in the 32-member Nato defence alliance after the US, the British government said.

Nato countries are facing pressure to raise defence expenditure in the face of global threats, particularly from Russia and the possibility of an escalation in the Middle East.

Announcing the move, Mr Sunak spoke of “an axis of authoritarian states”, singling out Russia, Iran, North Korea and China.

“I believe we must do more to defend our country, our interests, and our values,” Mr Sunak said, adding the increase in spending would be “the biggest strengthening of national defence for a generation”.

It means the UK is expected to spend £87 billion on defence in 2030-31, an increase of £23 billion over current levels.

Missiles, armoured vehicles

On April 23, Mr Sunak also announced £500 million additional funding for Ukraine’s war effort against Russia.

Ukraine has for months faced a growing shortage of ammunition, with Europe struggling to provide weaponry as Ukrainian forces get pushed back along the front line.

US lawmakers eased the pressure last weekend by unblocking a US$61 billion (S$80 billion) military aid package for Kyiv following six months of political wrangling.

EU defence and foreign ministers insist that Europe must speed up its deliveries of arms to Ukraine.

Germany has answered Kyiv’s call in recent days by saying it would send an extra Patriot air defence system to Ukraine.

Mr Stoltenberg said last week that he expected more Nato countries to make announcements on fresh air defences for Kyiv “soon”.