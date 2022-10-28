Body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Teheran

A photo from Sept 2, 2022, shows Lufthansa planes parked at the airport in Frankfurt. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

BERLIN - A body was found in the undercarriage of a Lufthansa aircraft that arrived at Frankfurt airport from Teheran on Thursday, German daily Bild reported.

The discovery was made by workers after the passengers of flight LH 601 had left the aircraft and the A340 had been moved to a hangar for maintenance. The same flight scheduled for Friday has been cancelled, according to Lufthansa’s website.

Lufthansa and federal police declined to comment. Frankfurt police was not immediately available for comment.

The incident comes amid widespread unrest in Iran.

It has been ignited by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who was detained by the Islamic Republic’s morality police for “improper attire” and died in police custody. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Dutch police finds stowaway survivor in nose wheel of freight flight from Africa
Man survives flight from Guatemala to Miami in plane's landing gear compartment

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top