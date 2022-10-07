Iran probe finds Mahsa Amini died of illness, not 'blows'

TEHERAN - The death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini was caused by illness rather than blows or beatings, said an official medical report published on Friday, three weeks after she died in custody.

Iran's Forensic Organisation said "Mahsa Amini's death was not caused by blows to the head and vital organs and limbs of the body", in its report published on state television.

Her death was related to "surgery for a brain tumour at the age of eight", the same source added.

Amini was arrested on Sept 13 in Teheran for "inappropriate attire".

The authorities have said she suffered a heart attack after being taken to a station to be "educated".

Her family have denied she had any heart problems. Her father has said she had bruises on her legs, and holds police responsible for her death.

Amini's death in police custody ignited protests across Iran.

Rights groups say more than 150 people have been killed, hundreds have been injured and thousands arrested in a crackdown on the protests, which also mark the biggest challenge to Iran's clerical leadership in years.

Women have played a prominent role, waving and burning headscarves. High school girls have also taken part. AFP, REUTERS