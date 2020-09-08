Belarusian leader Lukashenko says he does not rule out early presidential elections: Russian media

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday (Sept 8) said he would not step down, despite a wave of protests against his rule, but did not rule out early presidential elections during an interview with Russian media, a radio journalist reported.

Mr Lukashenko said his supporters would be attacked if he left, said Mr Roman Babayan, editor in chief of the Moscow Talks radio station and one of the journalists who interviewed Mr Lukashenko earlier on Tuesday.

Mr Lukashenko has ruled Belarus since 1994 and claimed victory in a disputed Aug 9 presidential election which his opponents say was massively rigged.

Related Story Tens of thousands march in Belarus capital despite massive police presence