Belarus police detain at least a dozen protesters in central Minsk, says witness

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Belarusian police on Sunday (Aug 30) detained at least a dozen protesters who had gathered in central Minsk, a Reuters witness said.

Hundreds of people gathered near a central square that the police had cordoned off earlier in the day to prevent protesters from massing near government buildings.

In a show of support, Russian President Vladimir Putin used a birthday phone call on Sunday to invite Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to visit Moscow.

Mr Lukashenko, who turned 66 on Sunday, is struggling to contain three weeks of protests and strikes since winning an Aug 9 election that his opponents say was rigged. He denies electoral fraud and has said the protests are backed from abroad.

"It was agreed to hold a meeting in Moscow in the coming weeks," the Kremlin said in a statement after the leaders' call.

Belarus is Russia's closest ex-Soviet ally and its territory is an integral part of Moscow's European defence strategy. Nevertheless, Mr Lukashenko is seen in Moscow as a prickly ally.

In the biggest sign yet of Russia's willingness to intervene to prop up Mr Lukashenko, Mr Putin said last Thursday (Aug 27) the Kremlin had set up a "reserve police force" at Mr Lukashenko's request, although it would be deployed only if necessary.

