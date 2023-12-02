Author denies naming UK royals in 'racism' row

LONDON - The author at the centre of renewed racism claims against Britain’s royal family has denied naming members alleged to have asked about the skin colour of Prince Harry’s son.

Copies of the Dutch language version of Omid Scobie’s Endgame had to be pulped after the names of two senior royals allegedly involved were included.

They are alleged to have asked about the skin colour of Prince Harry’s son Prince Archie before he was born.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles III, is white, while his wife, Meghan, is mixed-race.

The translation’s withdrawal has sparked renewed speculation about the identities of the pair, even though Harry and Meghan have never revealed them.

Mr Scobie told BBC television late on Nov 30 that he did not include either in his original English version of the book.

“The version that I signed off... has no names in it,” he told the broadcaster, adding that he only found out about the issue from social media.

“The Dutch publisher told us there was a translation error,” he added, insisting “on my life, on my family’s life” it was not deliberate.

The Dutch translator of the book has insisted the names were in the manuscript she was sent but Mr Scobie has said they were not for legal reasons.