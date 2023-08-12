Prince Harry saddles up at Singapore Polo Club, helps raise over $1m for charity

SINGAPORE – There was an air of royalty at the Singapore Polo Club on a cloudy Saturday afternoon, as Prince Harry returned to the Republic for the first time since 2017 to lend his star power in the annual Sentebale charity polo match.

He helped raise around US$1 million (S$1.35 million) by participating in the match, and even managed to skilfully score two goals.

However, they were not enough to help his side – the Royal Salute Sentebale – win the Sentebale ISPS (International Sports Promotion Society) Handa Polo Cup, as they drew 7-7 with the Singapore Polo Club Team captained by Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras. Both teams shared the trophy.

Watched on by some 260 guests, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, appeared at ease as he and Figueras, who are good friends, greeted each other with mischievous grins as soon-to-be competitors on the pitch.

Traditionally known to be worn by the strongest players in the four-man team, the No.2 and No.3 shirts were worn by Prince Harry and Figueras respectively.

Prince Harry exuded a commanding presence on the field playing as a forward and scored two goals over four chukkas, or periods of play, of seven minutes each.

Figueras told The Straits Times that the match was “an important fundraising event for the charity”.

Describing Prince Harry as both a talented polo player and a personal inspiration, Figueras said: “Prince Harry is not just here only for the love of the sport and for the love of being here, but also for his very deep commitment to the charity.”

Prince Harry will be delivering a speech at InterContinental Singapore on Saturday evening.

There was also aristocracy of a different kind at the club on Saturday, with rugby royalty and former New Zealand All Blacks star Dan Carter gracing the event as an ISPS Handa ambassador.

The annual Polo Cup has raised more than £11 million (S$18.8 million) for Sentebale since 2010, when it was played in Barbados.

Sentebale is a charity founded in 2006 by Prince Harry and Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso to provide psychosocial support for children in southern Africa who are living with HIV.