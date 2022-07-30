After 40-day overseas trip, stray 'Mili' finds new life as sniffer dog

PANAMA CITY (AFP) - Workers at Panama's Atlantico port were in for a shock when they opened a shipping container that had arrived from Spain and was meant to be empty.

Inside was a dog, still alive despite having been trapped for 40 days while the container crossed the Atlantic from Andalucia.

The caramel-coloured dog, approximately one year old, was skinny, dehydrated and bruised. Now, after months of rehabilitation and training, Mili has gotten a job at the MIDA agricultural development ministry.

"We don't know how she got in, nor how she wasn't detected," said Ms Cecilia de Escobar, the national director for animal health at the ministry. "It's the story of a heroine because a little animal that is inside a container for 40 days, with no water, no food, how did it fight for its life?"

The December 2021 oceanic voyage had lasted 20 days before the container sat at the port in hot and humid Panama for another 20 days in January.

"A part of the container was corroded, and there we found a little hole. We assume she opened the hole with her paw and drank rain water."

Both during the journey and in Panama, there was plenty of rain.

Miracle dog

After her discovery, Mili was taken to Panama City and treated by vets and quarantine specialists. She weighed just 4kg when she arrived, said Dr Hugo Turillazzi, a vet and administrator in the canine unit at MIDA.

Dr Turillazzi believes Mili was in good physical shape when she entered the container and managed to survive off her body fat. In addition to the rain water, she could have licked the condensation off the container's inner walls or even drunk her own urine.

"It's a miracle that this little animal was able to survive so long. That's why we gave her the name Milagros (miracles) or Mili for short," he said. "And as she came from Spain, we called her Mili the little Spaniard."

Now fully recovered, Mili weighs 12kg and is in tip-top physical shape.