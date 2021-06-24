Actor Daniel Henney rescues ex-breeding dog from South Korea to the US

LOS ANGELES - While filming in South Korea recently, Korean-American actor Daniel Henney fell in love with a former breeding dog and decided to take her back to the United States, where he is based.

In a heartwarming Instagram post with photos of the young golden retriever, including one of her in a party hat at her adoption party, the 41-year-old detailed how he rescued the canine after meeting her while shooting South Korean reality show Upgrade My Life.

"For all of you that watched Upgrade My Life, I know you were wondering about the fate of that beautiful golden retriever," he wrote on Monday (June 21). "Well I couldn't stop thinking about her either."

With the help of Korean Dog Sanctuary Rescue, he managed to fly her to the US, where he is currently fostering her before she goes off to her forever home.

The Criminal Minds actor has two golden retrievers of his own, Roscoe and Juliette. In fact, Juliette was rescued from a dog meat farm in South Korea before he adopted her last year.

As a dog lover and animal activist, Henney has been working with the Humane Society International to raise awareness in South Korea on the benefits of dog adoption.

"I named her Rosie and have found her a forever home with my good friend's wonderful mother, who she'll be meeting later this summer. So excited for her new life," he wrote, adding the hashtag #adoptdontshop.