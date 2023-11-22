Economic models are buckling under strain of climate reality, economists warn

LONDON – Ahead of international climate talks in Dubai in November, economists are updating estimates of the impact of global warming on the world economy, sometimes calculating down to a decimal place the hit to output in decades to come.

But detractors say those numbers are the product of economic models that are not fit to capture the full extent of climate damage. As such, they can provide an alibi for policy inaction.

Record temperatures, droughts, floods and wildfires in 2023 have caused billions of dollars of damage, even before emissions take warming beyond the 2015 Paris Agreement cap of 2 deg C above pre-industrial levels.

Still, some economist models conclude – implausibly, say the critics – that by the turn of the century, warming will cause less harm to the world economy than Covid-19 has, or hit global shares by less than in the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Nobel-winning US economist William Nordhaus sparked controversy in 2018 with a model that found the climate policies that best balanced the costs and benefits from an economic point of view would result in warming of more than 3 deg C by 2100.

A year earlier, the Trump administration cited similar models to justify replacing the Obama-era Clean Power Plan with one allowing higher emissions from coal-burning plants.

Many policymakers acknowledge the modelling’s limitations: European Central Bank executive board member Isabel Schnabel said in September it could understate the impact. Others go further, saying the whole approach is flawed.

At issue are the “integrated assessment models” (IAMs) that economists use to draw conclusions on anything from output losses to financial risk or the pricing of carbon markets.

They rely on a theory of how demand, supply and prices interact throughout an economy to find a new balance after an outside shock – the so-called “general equilibrium” model developed by 19th century French economist Leon Walras.

“But climate change is fundamentally different to other shocks because once it has hit, it doesn’t go away,” said Mr Thierry Philipponnat, author of a report by Finance Watch, a Brussels-based public interest NGO on financial issues.

“And if the fundamental assumption is flawed, all the rest makes little sense – if any,” he told Reuters.

Another issue is that IAMs have for years used a “quadratic function” to calculate GDP losses that involves squaring the temperature change – while ignoring other methods such as the exponential function better suited for rapid change.

Critics say this choice is doomed to underplay the likely impact – particularly if the planet hits environmental tipping points in which damage is not only irreversible but happens at an ever-accelerating rate.

The smell test

Adding to the confusion, IAMs produce sharply different results according to their specific design and the variables they choose to include, making interpretation difficult.

The 2023 update of Dr Nordhaus’ model, described on his website as the “most widely used climate-change IAM”, estimates damages of 3.1 per cent of global GDP when 3 deg C warming is reached.

By contrast, the latest run of the model used by the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) – a grouping of central banks – calculates the path to 2.9 deg C of warming in its “current policies” scenario would by 2050 have caused 8 per cent of lost output from hazards such as drought, heatwaves, floods and cyclones.