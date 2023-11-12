askST: How is climate change fuelling water scarcity worldwide?

SINGAPORE – The warming of the world causes floods, droughts, and sea level rise, while also depleting the available clean water – a source of life.

To adapt to climate change, humanity should change how it manages water resources.

The issue of water has been made a priority on the United Nations COP28 agenda this year, which will be held in Dubai from Nov 30 to Dec 12.

The Straits Times unpacks the reasons behind water scarcity and the links between water and climate.

Q: Where do countries typically get their water from, and what’s the cause of the global water crisis?

A: Most of the world’s water resources come from surface water, such as lakes, rivers and reservoirs, as well as groundwater – water found beneath the land surface and is accessed through wells, springs and aquifers.

Surface water resources are considered renewable and can be easily replenished through precipitation such as rain or snow.

Groundwater reserves are usually tapped when surface water resources run dry, but they take longer to replenish than surface water.

Groundwater gets replenished when, say, rainfall penetrates the land surface, or with the help of wetlands, which are sometimes located where surface water enters an underground aquifer – porous rock or sediment saturated with groundwater.

Plants growing in the wetlands absorb nutrients like fertiliser and other pollutants, thus helping to filter the water and improve water quality.

However, urbanisation and poor land use planning have made it difficult for water to infiltrate underground. This leads to more surface run-off, which can cause flooding.

Global demand for water has more than doubled since 1960, and is exceeding the natural resources available.

This is a result of growing population and industries such as agriculture (which accounts for 70 per cent of water use yearly) and other sectors like energy production and manufacturing.