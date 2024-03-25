Dig deep: US bets on geothermal to become renewable powerhouse

HOUSTON, Texas - Though geothermal represents only a tiny fraction of current United States energy production, several businesses and President Joe Biden’s administration are betting on technological advances to make it a backbone of the green transition.

“If we can capture that heat beneath our feet, it can be the clean, reliable, baseload-scalable power for everybody from industries to households,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told the CeraWeek conference in Houston last week.

Her department estimates that geothermal energy could overtake hydroelectric and solar power in the country by 2050.

Geothermal, which draws on naturally high temperatures underground and is used mainly to produce electricity and heat buildings, amounted to only 1.6 per cent of US energy consumption in 2022.

To ramp up production, the US government has invested more than US$200 million (S$270 million) since 2018 in an experimental site in Utah involving the drilling of exceptionally deep wells – an approach different from traditional near-surface geothermal energy.

Scientists at the site have been testing in real-world conditions a technology known as Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS), similar but different from hydraulic fracturing techniques, also known as fracking, which is used to extract oil and natural gas.

The approach involves injecting water into naturally very hot rocks – often deeper than 3km – which does not require a nearby hot spring or underground reservoir.

“In theory, you could make geothermal anywhere,” said Mr Francesco d’Avack, an analyst with S&P Global Commodity Insights.

“It also reduces the upfront risk,” he said, referring to the risk of drilling and finding nothing, which has been a deterrent for some investors in the past.

Ms Granholm, in her speech to the CeraWeek energy conference, underscored another advantage: The US government is allowing companies to convert permits for oil or gas exploration into geothermal licences – reducing paperwork and delays.

In a report this past week, the Energy Department said EGS uses fewer chemical additives than classic fracking, a system deplored by environmentalists.

It added that geothermal drilling does not release hydrocarbons, as fracking does.

And, unlike solar or wind power, geothermal provides a steady flow of energy regardless of weather or time of day.