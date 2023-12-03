Awareness of climate-health link vital in saving millions of lives: WHO official

DUBAI – Every year, millions of people die from air pollution linked to fossil-fuel use, heatwaves and other increasingly severe weather-related disasters such as floods and droughts.

“The climate crisis is a health crisis,” said Dr Maria Neira, World Health Organisation’s (WHO) global public health and environment chief.

But ambitious climate action could reduce human suffering and represent one of the world’s greatest public health opportunities.

She tells The Straits Times’ Green Pulse podcast that the COP28 climate talks could be a turning point, with the conference in Dubai hosting on Dec 3 the first health day for a UN climate gathering.

Negotiators from nearly 200 nations are in Dubai to try to agree on an ambitious deal that will pull the world back from the brink of a climate catastrophe, with 2023 already set to be the warmest on record.

Dr Neira said once negotiators understand that climate can affect the health of loved ones, friends and communities, this could be a powerful force in driving action.

“Until now, the narrative around climate change might be a little bit distant from the general public,” she added, pointing to the greater focus on environmental impacts or charismatic species such as polar bears.

“The moment you use the health argument, the moment people understand that this is about my lungs, the moment people connect the bad quality of the air we breathe with the asthma case of their child, this is a very easy connection.”

And once that link is made, “I think there will be an incredible increase in the speed or the sense of urgency that we need to give to that”, she said.

Yet for nearly three decades, the annual United Nations’ climate talks have failed to fully address the growing health impacts of climate change, she noted.

“I’m a medical doctor myself and when I was working at the hospital, when you are in front of an emergency, you need to take a decision immediately. You cannot postpone it for 28 years,” she said, pointing to COP28 being the 28th annual conference of nations that are party to the UN’s Framework Convention on Climate Change.

And that urgency is only increasing, covering a wide range of impacts for people and the environment.

“I don’t see any disease that is not at risk of increase due to the conditions created by climate change,” she added.