Honduras bus crash leaves at least 17 dead

TEGUCIGALPA - At least 17 people died and roughly a dozen more were left injured in an accident involving two buses on a highway in western Honduras, first responders said on Wednesday.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro sent condolences to the families of the victims in a post on social media.

Around 14 injured people were transported to the Western Regional Hospital in the city of Santa Rosa de Copan, the hospital's spokesperson Lesbia Villeda told local media, adding that two of the injured had died, including a minor.

Security officials told local media one vehicle was a public bus completing a regular route, while the other was returning from a private service to bring migrants to the border. REUTERS