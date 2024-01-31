At least 19 dead in Mexico highway crash involving passenger bus, says local media

A still image from video shows security forces standing near a charred vehicle, following the highway collision between a truck and a bus filled with passengers, in Mexico. PHOTO: REUTERS
MEXICO CITY - A fiery highway collision between a truck and a bus filled with passengers in Mexico's northwestern Sinaloa state early on Jan 30 killed at least 19 people, according to local news outlet N+.

Local authorities have yet to announce a death toll, or how many others were injured in the accident, which took place along a coastal highway that connects the beach front cities of Mazatlan and Los Mochis.

Circulation on the highway was closed due to the accident, according to the N+ report.

Images of the aftermath of the accident in the early morning hours of Jan 30 showed the charred vehicles still burning, with flames and smoke billowing out, as emergency personnel arrived on the scene. REUTERS

