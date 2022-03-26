Telegram joins programme from Brazil's Electoral Court to fight fake news

Telegram had been the only remaining major messaging and social network app to not have closed a partnership with the court. PHOTO: REUTERS
BRASILIA (REUTERS) - Messaging app Telegram on Friday (March 25) signed an agreement to join a programme created by Brazil's Electoral Court to combat misinformation ahead of the country's presidential election in October, the court said on its website.

Telegram was the only remaining major messaging and social network app that had not yet closed a partnership with the court.

"The purpose of the partnership is to fight fake content related to the Electoral Justice, the electronic voting system, the electoral process in its different phases and the actors involved in it," said the court's note.

On Thursday, Telegram's local representative Alan Campos Elias Thomaz said he would deliver the proposal to the company's executives, adding that the app is committed to fighting "fake news".

The app was suspended by Brazil's Supreme Court last week for non-compliance, but the measure was revoked on Sunday.

