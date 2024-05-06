Brazil ex-president Bolsonaro hospitalised again with skin infection

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is ineligible for political office until 2030 for spreading electoral misinformation, PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 06, 2024, 05:17 AM
Published
May 06, 2024, 04:47 AM

SAO PAULO - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on May 5 he had to be hospitalised again in the northern city of Manaus due to a skin infection caused by a bacteria, adding there is no forecast for when he could be discharged.

Bolsonaro said on social media he was hospitalised again with erysipelas, a skin disease which he had in 2022 and again on Saturday, when he was also briefly hospitalised, according to a spokesperson.

Bolsonaro is ineligible for political office until 2030 for spreading electoral misinformation during the 2022 election, when he lost a bid for reelection to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

He also has been formally accused by police of fraud related to his Covid-19 vaccination records. REUTERS

