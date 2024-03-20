Police seek charges over Bolsonaro's fake Covid-19 vaccination certificate

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil’s police have recommended that Jair Bolsonaro be charged for the alleged forging of his Covid-19 vaccination certificate, adding to the former president’s panoply of legal woes.

Bolsonaro has been under investigation since last year over an alleged plot to falsify his Covid-19 vaccination records during a presidency in which he came under fire for dismissing the severity of the pandemic.

The federal police said in a 231-page report that Bolsonaro and 16 other people had plotted to issue “the false certificates to obtain undue advantages” as the virus raged.

It is now up to the Attorney General’s office to decide whether to charge Bolsonaro in the case.

Bolsonaro, who once joked the vaccine could “turn you into an alligator,” has previously admitted he is not vaccinated.

This was exactly the defence put forward by his lawyer Fabio Wajngarten, who wrote on social network X on March 19: “It is public and known worldwide that the former president Jair Messias Bolsonaro, for personal convictions, never used any immunizer against Covid-19.”

Police are investigating charges of criminal association and “insertion of false data into the public system” – both punishable with imprisonment.

But Mr Wajngarten said the ex-president never “knew that any of his advisers had made false vaccination certificates,” adding that whoever did so acted on their own initiative.

The 68-year-old was questioned by police in connection with the allegations in May 2023, and his house was raided.

He denied the charges, saying authorities were trying to “fabricate a case” against him.

Brazil’s comptroller general’s office in January 2024 confirmed that Bolsonaro’s Covid-19 vaccination certificate was forged, but recommended closing the case due to “lack of sufficient evidence” over who had entered the false data.

Bolsonaro faced severe criticism for his management of the pandemic, after opposing lockdown measures and telling Brazilians to “stop whining” as deaths reached record highs.

Public health records showed he received the vaccine in Sao Paulo in July 2022, but the comptroller’s office found this was fraudulently entered.