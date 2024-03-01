Booming resource use driving global environment crises, says UN

SINGAPORE – Humanity’s voracious appetite for resources, from food and fuel to metals and gravel, is pushing the planet to its limits by accelerating climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, a major United Nations report says, calling for urgent action for societies to live within their means.

A growing global population, consumer lifestyles and rising demand for food, especially animal-based diets, are the main drivers of the spiralling demand for resources, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) says in its Global Resource Outlook report released on March 1.

The Asia-Pacific is a major driver of booming resource use.

“The triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature loss and pollution is driven from a crisis of unsustainable consumption and production. We must work with nature, instead of merely exploiting it,” said UNEP executive director Inger Andersen.

The report looks at the consumption of biomass, such as agriculture and forestry, fossil fuels, metal ores and non-metallic minerals, such as gravel, sand and clay.

Material resource use since 1970 has grown from 30 billion tonnes to 106.6 billion tonnes in 2024 – or from 23kg to 39kg of materials used on average per person per day.

Over the past 20 years, rising affluence explains 40 per cent of the global increase of material extraction, while population growth contributed to 27 per cent, the report says.

High-income countries are a leading source of demand, using six times more materials per capita, and are responsible for 10 times more climate impacts per capita than low-income countries.

“Without urgent and concerted action to change the way resources are used, resource extraction could increase almost 60 per cent by 2060 as compared to 2020 levels”, to 160 billion tonnes, the report adds.

The extraction and processing of resources now account for more than 55 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions, it says.

Infrastructure and commercial and residential building construction are major drivers of resource use.

The use of sand, gravel, clay and other minerals for industrial applications such as concrete is the largest component of material use. Extraction of these quintupled, from 9.6 billion tonnes in 1970 to 45.3 billion tonnes in 2024.

And that is likely to keep growing as cities keep expanding.

By 2050, cities are expected to be home to more than two-thirds of the world’s population. By one estimate, the world will add more than 2 trillion sq ft of buildings by 2060 – the equivalent of adding the floor space of New York City every month until then.

Regional consumption patterns have also shifted. In 1970, Asia and the Pacific accounted for about a quarter of the global material consumption. By 2017, the region’s share had grown to almost 60 per cent.

Increased agricultural production has also led to a rise in water consumption and damaged or destroyed natural habitats.