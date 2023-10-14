Bombs everywhere, parents missing: Stories of fear and loss in escalating Israel-Hamas war

SINGAPORE – In the darkness of early Friday morning, at around 2.30am, the message drifted to the residents of northern Gaza Strip. They have 24 hours to evacuate to the south, said Israel in leaflets dropped by its military aircraft.

Mr Haitham, 50, the owner of a consulting business, did not wait. Immediately, he, his wife and their daughter left their home in Gaza City and drove to Deir al-Balah nearly 15km away, where they have relatives. It is south of Wadi Gaza, the marker identified by Israel that divides the strip.

They just had enough time to take things like important documents, but the drive was smooth as there was little traffic at that hour.

His family may now be in the “safe” half of Gaza, but he is on edge and worries about water running out, he told The Straits Times on Friday night over the phone.

Israel has banned food, fresh water and electricity into the Gaza Strip, and the United Nations warns that crucial supplies are running dangerously low.

“We’re all worried. Water is everything, for drinking and for everything else,” said Mr Haitham, who asked that his full name not be used for safety reasons.

He is among hundreds of thousands of 1.1 million north Gazans who have abandoned their homes in the last two days in anticipation of a massive ground invasion by Israel. Others have stayed put, not knowing where they could go in the densely-populated territory.

Israel has said that it would not let up on its military actions against Gaza until Israeli hostages, numbering about 120, held by Palestinian militant group Hamas are released.

On Oct 7, Hamas fighters rampaged through south Israel, killing and kidnapping civilians, prompting retaliatory air strikes on Gaza.

More than a week into the Israel-Hamas conflict, stories of fear and loss are emerging – with more than 3,500 deaths on both sides so far.

Mr Fadi Abu Shammalah, the executive director of Gaza’s general union of cultural centres, wrote in the New York Times (NYT): “Women and children from my extended family were killed in an attack on Tuesday, and my cousin was killed on Wednesday. The smell of explosives permeates the entire strip.”

Some Palestinians are posting on social media about blackouts, levelled homes or having no safe spaces to escape amid the Israeli aerial bombardment.

“They are basically bombing everywhere. It’s literally a humanitarian crisis,” Ms Nour AlSaqqa, who is in her 20s and has been posting about life under siege in Gaza on Instagram, told NYT.