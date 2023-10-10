Foreigners killed, missing or abducted in Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel

PARIS – Dozens of foreigners have been killed, injured or taken hostage during a surprise attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas that has left over 900 people dead in Israel.

Many of the missing foreigners were at an electronic music festival in the southern Israeli desert, at which scores of revellers were killed.

Here is what we know so far:

Thailand: 18 dead, 11 hostages

Eighteen Thais have been killed, nine have been wounded and 11 have been taken captive.

Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee said about 5,000 Thai nationals had been evacuated from high-risk areas, and “more than 3,000 people (are) asking to return to Thailand”.

United States: 11 dead, others missing

The US on Monday confirmed the deaths of at least 11 Americans, and said it was likely that more were among the hostages being held by Hamas.

“Sadly, we now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed, many of whom made a second home in Israel,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Nepal: 10 dead

Ten citizens of Nepal were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, one of the flashpoints of the Hamas assault. Four others were being treated in hospital while a search was under way for a fifth person.

Kibbutz Alumim was hosting 17 students at the time of the attack.

Argentina: 7 dead, 15 missing

Argentina’s Foreign Ministry on Monday confirmed that seven Argentineans were killed and 15 others were missing.

France: 4 dead, 13 missing

Four French nationals have been killed, the French government said on Tuesday.

Thirteen people remained missing and some of them had, in all likelihood, been abducted, it said.

Ukraine: 2 dead

Two Ukrainian women who had been living in Israel for years were killed, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Sunday.

Russia: 2 dead

At least two Russians have been killed, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv said.

The embassy previously said four nationals were missing, but did not mention them in an update on Tuesday.