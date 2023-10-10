Foreigners killed, missing or abducted in Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel

PARIS – Dozens of foreigners have been killed, injured or taken hostage during a surprise attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas that has left over 900 people dead in Israel.
Many of the missing foreigners were at an electronic music festival in the southern Israeli desert, at which scores of revellers were killed.
Here is what we know so far:
Thailand: 18 dead, 11 hostages
Eighteen Thais have been killed, nine have been wounded and 11 have been taken captive.
Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee said about 5,000 Thai nationals had been evacuated from high-risk areas, and “more than 3,000 people (are) asking to return to Thailand”.
United States: 11 dead, others missing
The US on Monday confirmed the deaths of at least 11 Americans, and said it was likely that more were among the hostages being held by Hamas.
“Sadly, we now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed, many of whom made a second home in Israel,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.
Nepal: 10 dead
Ten citizens of Nepal were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, one of the flashpoints of the Hamas assault. Four others were being treated in hospital while a search was under way for a fifth person.
Kibbutz Alumim was hosting 17 students at the time of the attack.
Argentina: 7 dead, 15 missing
Argentina’s Foreign Ministry on Monday confirmed that seven Argentineans were killed and 15 others were missing.
France: 4 dead, 13 missing
Four French nationals have been killed, the French government said on Tuesday.
Thirteen people remained missing and some of them had, in all likelihood, been abducted, it said.
Ukraine: 2 dead
Two Ukrainian women who had been living in Israel for years were killed, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Sunday.
Russia: 2 dead
At least two Russians have been killed, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv said.
The embassy previously said four nationals were missing, but did not mention them in an update on Tuesday.
Britain: 2 dead
Two British men have been confirmed dead by their families. One, 20-year-old Nathanel Young, was serving in the Israeli army.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday that a “significant number” of British-Israeli dual nationals were caught up in the fighting.
Canada: 1 dead, 3 missing
The Canadian government said on Monday one Canadian died and three others were missing.
Cambodia: 1 dead
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet said one Cambodian student was killed.
Germany: Several hostages
Several dual German-Israeli nationals were kidnapped, a German Foreign Ministry source said Sunday.
The mother of 22-year-old Shani Louk told news outlet Der Spiegel that she recognised her daughter in videos circulating online of a half-naked woman lying seemingly unconscious face down in the back of a pick-up truck in Gaza filled with armed men.
Mrs Ricarda Louk told Spiegel her daughter had been at the music festival.
The Philippines: 5 missing
The Philippines ambassador to Israel said on Tuesday five citizens were unaccounted for, with one of them possibly abducted.
Austria: 3 missing
Austria’s Foreign Ministry said early on Tuesday three dual Austrian-Israeli nationals who were staying in the south of Israel, independently of each other, could be among those abducted.
Brazil: 3 missing
Brazil’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday three dual Brazilian-Israeli nationals were missing after attending the festival.
Chile: 2 missing
The Chilean Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday that two nationals were missing. The couple lived on a kibbutz not far from Israel’s border with Gaza.
Italy: 2 missing
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that two Israeli-Italians were missing.
“They have not been located and are not answering calls,” he said.
Paraguay: 2 missing
Two Paraguayan nationals who had been living in Israel are missing, Paraguay’s government said, without giving details.
Peru: 2 missing
The Peruvian Foreign Ministry said two nationals were missing, without offering any further details.
Sri Lanka: 2 missing
Sri Lanka’s ambassador to Israel said Tuesday that two nationals, a 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were missing.
Tanzania: 2 missing
Tanzania’s ambassador to Israel told AFP two Tanzanian nationals were missing.
Mexico: 2 hostages
Mexico’s Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that two Mexicans, a man and a woman, had been taken hostage, without giving further details.
Colombia: 2 hostages
Two Colombians who were at the Supernova festival were missing, Israel’s ambassador to Colombia said on X.
The Colombian government confirmed that two Colombians were at the rave and said it was trying to help locate them.
Panama: 1 missing
Panama’s government said one of its nationals, Ms Daryelis Denises Saez Batista, was missing.
Ireland: 1 missing
An Irish-Israeli woman has been confirmed missing by the Irish government. AFP