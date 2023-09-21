Big Tech drags feet on climate disinformation, advocates warn

NEW YORK - Global tech giants are falling short on pledges to rein in and combat climate misinformation on their platforms, according to a new report calling for more political will to act on measures to curb the “spread of lies” that threaten climate action.

Climate Action Against Disinformation (Caad), a coalition of more than 50 advocacy groups and businesses, released the report on Wednesday as activists and business leaders joined Climate Week NYC, an event held alongside the UN General Assembly in New York each year, and leaders laid out green plans at the UN chief’s Climate Ambition Summit.

“Big Tech is clearly failing to stop the extensive climate misinformation that threatens climate action,” said Ms Erika Seiber, climate disinformation spokesperson at Friends of the Earth, an environmental advocacy group.

The report examined the misinformation policies of Meta - the parent company of Facebook and Instagram - Pinterest, TikTok, YouTube - which Google owns - and X, formerly known as Twitter.

The platforms were graded on a set of metrics that included policy content, enforcement, advertising, transparency and privacy.

Of the five platforms, Pinterest fared the best, with a score of 12 out of a possible 21, followed by TikTok with nine, Meta eight, YouTube six and Twitter/X only scoring one.

Ms Seiber said the scores in the report were “unacceptable” and should be a wake-up call for platforms and regulators to take climate misinformation seriously.

Common tactics in the proliferation of online climate-related misinformation include casting doubt on the reliability of green technology or positioning green energy as expensive and helping fuel the cost-of-living crisis.

The report said X lacks “any policy that addresses climate misinformation, any transparency mechanisms, and any proof of effective policy enforcement.”

A request for comment generated the standard auto-reply from X/Twitter: “Busy now, please check back later.”

In contrast, the report called Pinterest an “industry leader” and said the company clearly defined climate misinformation and incorporated it into its policies – while still saying there was a lack of independent research confirming enforcement of its climate-related policies.

A Pinterest spokesperson said the platform was proud of the “industry-leading policies” and added that the company would continue to work with third-party experts, including Caad, as new trends emerge.