Elon Musk’s Twitter hinders ‘troll hunters’ battling climate denial

PARIS - For years, a band of science-loving “troll hunters” hounded climate change deniers off Twitter – but Mr Elon Musk’s takeover has upended their efforts, with many ousted accounts returning and pushing fresh disinformation.

Despite the threat climate change poses to the planet, disinformation about it has gone largely unsanctioned on Twitter. But a secretive global community of about 25 scientists and activists, calling themselves Team Ninja Trollhunters (TNT), has found a roundabout way to tackle it.

Since its founding in 2019, TNT claims to have secured the suspension of some 600 accounts of climate change denialists by reporting them for other infringements, including hate speech, that are officially recognised by the platform as valid grounds for termination.

“If they’re saying something racist or offensive or misogynist, we can get them kicked off,” one Germany-based TNT member, a 45-year-old scientist who asked to be identified as Tom, told AFP in a Zoom interview.

Like other TNT members interviewed by AFP, he requested that his real identity be withheld to avoid online harassment.

TNT members showed AFP archives documenting their campaigns, including a spreadsheet logging thousands of Twitter accounts they reported on grounds ranging from spam and harassment to hate speech and threats. They also shared screenshots confirming numerous suspensions.

“We make sure that we’re as under the radar as possible... to get (climate) deniers and ‘sceptics’ and just generally nasty people reported on Twitter,” a Canada-based member named Peter told AFP.

“We’re more effective if we’re very quiet about it. These deniers are quite often very violent in their responses to climate misinformation being corrected. Intimidation and abuse are very common.”

‘Opened the floodgates’

That approach appeared to work – before Mr Musk’s turbulent US$44 billion (S$60 billion) acquisition of Twitter in October 2022. Research by monitoring groups indicates a spike in misinformation on the platform as moderation was gutted and a paid verification system boosted conspiracy theorists.

Adding to the turmoil, self-proclaimed free speech absolutist Musk has restored what researchers estimate are tens of thousands of accounts once suspended for violations, including incitement to violence, harassment and misinformation.

Twitter’s press office and members of its sustainability team who were laid off after the takeover declined to comment.

In one example, TNT reported a Canada-based climate change denier for repeated threatening and offensive behaviour. An online archive of the Twitter account shows it branded climate change a scam and ridiculed activists and scientists to thousands of followers.

“You can call it trolling, I call it having fun with idiot climate alarmists,” he wrote in one exchange.