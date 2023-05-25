Ancient history teaches humanity how to face a hotter future

LONDON – Humans have always been scared by and obsessed with the Earth’s climate, to the point that founding myths of almost every civilisation are based on huge climatic changes – the loss of a perfect paradise, giant floods, seven-year droughts or punishing plagues.

Yet historians have traditionally kept their focus on what humans did – empires, wars and great inventions – and ignored volcanic eruptions, harsh winters or harvest failures that had equally impactful consequences for humanity. Reintegrating human and natural history is fundamental to understand the world around us today, argues Dr Peter Frankopan, a professor of global history at Oxford University in the United Kingdom and the author of The Earth Transformed: An Untold History.

Much like he did with his best-selling The Silk Roads: A New History of the World, Prof Frankopan draws from ancient Egyptian, Mesopotamian, Indian and Chinese historical sources to identify trends and join dots across regions, building a thorough but entertaining tale of how the natural world has influenced humanity – and vice-versa.

Humans, he says, are like rude guests who arrive at the last minute, causing havoc and destroying the house to which they have been invited. The reason the planet has warmed by 1.2 deg C since pre-industrial times, and why it is headed to a catastrophic 2.7 deg C warming by the end of the century, is deeply rooted in our origins as a species.

Tales of how the monsoon climate made it harder for rulers in India to breed and acquire horses or of how European agriculture in Medieval times thrived thanks to a warm spell can help us understand not just how we got here, but how to avoid becoming victims of our own success, he says.

Bloomberg Green spoke with Prof Frankopan in a London bakery known for delicacies from Georgia – a country between Europe and Asia, the continents which the historian’s work revolves around. We talked about his book, and what it says about our species and the times we are living. The conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

1. What does ancient history tell us when we look at it through a climate lens?

It tells you that people have always been scared. The story of the creation of the Earth in the book of Genesis, in Judaism, in Christianity, in Islam, is about how God creates a perfect ecological system designed to look exactly how he wants. The last thing he puts in are human beings, and he gives simple instructions – do not eat from this forbidden tree. When Adam and Eve do eat from this forbidden tree, the punishment is ecological. It means that you are no longer at a place where things grow without you having to work. Now you have to worry about too much rain or not enough rain.

Big floods have always made people worried. The flood of Noah, but also stories written in Mesopotamian and Egyptian chronicles and texts. A massive flood that was hugely important in China’s history, to the point that a Chinese emperor’s main skill was his ability to build the infrastructure that prevented flooding. And Thomas Jefferson took diary recordings every single day from more or less 50 years about temperatures, about how things changed.

2. You have spent most of your career focusing on the Byzantine Empire, the crusades and the ancient silk roads. What made you look at climate?

As a global historian, you want a good problem to look at – to take a big question and look at its past history. But you need a big range and there are not that many topics that are truly global. There are not many things that all of us are involved on at the same time in the same way.

Climate patterns have impacts that can typically reduce harvest levels, increase inflation, lead to cost of living crisis, calorie shortages, reduced immune systems and prevalence of disease. That has all happened in the past, but normally not all at the same time. The difference about today’s world is that 90 per cent or 98 per cent of the world is warming at the same time. That is unprecedented.