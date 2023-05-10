How extreme heat and humidity are pushing the limits of human survival

NEW YORK – Climate change is raising temperatures and making heat waves more frequent and more acute. Factor in humidity, and extreme weather is already testing the limits of the human body.

In 2022, when blistering heat hit India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, New Delhi recorded peaks of more than 49 deg C. By one estimate, 90 per cent of India’s 1.4 billion people suffered severe health or economic effects.

In 2023, there are fresh warnings for parts of India into June – grim news for power grids, crops and hundreds of millions of workers. Unusually hot and dry conditions are forecast into the summer in Europe as well.

1. What makes extreme heat so dangerous?

Many reasons. People are more likely to dehydrate in high temperatures, increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke. Heat can worsen breathing problems, especially where pollution levels are elevated. Heat stress makes it harder for people to work and increases the likelihood of injuries. It is hard to know exactly how many people die from heat each year; most go uncounted.

There is no official toll from the 2022 scorcher in India and Pakistan, but early tallies of about 90 deaths are almost certainly too low. Emerging economies suffer more than developed ones, as there tends to be little respite from the sun; most people work outside and few have effective cooling at home. Concrete and asphalt in urban settings can trap the heat, elevating overnight temperatures and contributing to heat stress.

Women and seniors were found to be the most affected populations in one 10-year study of extremely hot weather events conducted in Hong Kong.

2. What is wet-bulb temperature?

Forecasters are increasingly using measures of heat stress and discomfort – like humidex, heat index or apparent temperature – to understand the health risks posed by high temperatures. “Wet-bulb” is one of these measures. It accounts for the effects of humidity, which makes it harder for the human body to cool itself by sweating.

For example, 42 deg C with 40 per cent humidity – think Phoenix, Arizona, in July – has a wet-bulb temperature around 30 deg C. A lower temperature of, say, 38 deg C, but with higher humidity of 80 per cent will give a wet-bulb reading around 35 deg C. That is high enough to trigger heatstroke even for healthy people with unlimited shade and water. In reality, shade and water are often limited, and heat can kill at much lower wet-bulb temperatures.

A 2020 study published in the journal Science found regions affected by the 2003 European and 2010 Russian heat waves, which proved deadly for thousands, experienced wet-bulb values were no greater than 28 deg C.

3. How are wet-bulb temperatures measured?

Originally by wrapping a wet cloth around the bulb of a thermometer. Scientists would record the level after moisture’s vaporisation cools it down, the way the body cools down by sweating. Now, wet-bulb temperatures are measured using electronic instruments at weather stations, with further studies of hot spots assisted by satellite data from sources including Nasa and the International Space Station.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the United States also developed a tool to forecast a more advanced metric of heat stress, the wet-bulb globe temperature, which factors in wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover.

4. Where is this a problem?

Traditionally, heat and humidity have been highest in South Asia and subtropical climates. Some places in India have notched wet-bulb temperatures higher than 32 deg C; the United Nations predicts it will be one of the first countries to surpass a wet-bulb temperature of 35 deg C.

An emerging El Nino weather pattern is pushing the mercury to unprecedented levels in the region. Parts of Pakistan, the Middle East and Mexico are also likely to experience extreme heat and high humidity.

But increasingly, typically temperate places are also seeing incredibly hot days. The United Kingdom registered a record of 40.3 deg C in July 2022 and places in Portugal hit 47 deg C, but relatively low humidity in both places kept the wet-bulb temperature around 25 deg C.

Spain and Portugal reported their hottest April on record in 2023 as a mass of hot air brought temperatures close to 40 deg C in some areas at the end of the month. The heat wave happened amid a widespread drought that is hitting the region for the second consecutive year.

5. What is the economic and social impact of heat?

In places with extreme heat, every aspect of life becomes more challenging, and inequalities become more acute, especially in cities. But even cooler places feel the effects, typically through higher food and energy prices.

For example, India’s scorching summer of 2022 curtailed wheat production and forced the world’s second-largest producer to ban exports, which stoked fears of global food shortages and inflation amid the war in Ukraine, even though India is not a major exporter. (In the end India was set to harvest a record wheat crop.)

Similar strain this year could again affect wheat, rapeseed and chickpeas. Power consumption also rises during peak heat, straining the grid and consumers’ pockets as prices rise. Heat also exacerbates drought, adding further stress to hydropower and nuclear power production.

6. How is extreme heat related to climate change?

A new branch of science, extreme event attribution, connects global warming to severe episodes of weather with a degree of specificity. Heat waves are most directly linked to humanity’s greenhouse gas pollution. And heat, along with dryness and wind, fuels forest fires, which is why scientists are now confident that climate change is exacerbating wildfires in the western US, Australia and elsewhere. (The US fire season is two months longer than it was in the 1970s and 1980s.)

Global warming is making tropical cyclones – also called hurricanes or typhoons – more intense. Warmer water and moister air – two results of global warming – provide added fuel to such storms, such as the monster cyclone that hit Western Australia in April. In India and Pakistan, extreme heat is 30 times more likely due to a changing climate. BLOOMBERG