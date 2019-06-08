Angelina Jolie visits Venezuelan border as millions flee crisis

CARACAS (REUTERS) - Actress Angelina Jolie visited refugees in camps along the Colombian-Venezuelan border as in her role as a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Four million Venezuelan refugees and migrants have fled the crisis in their homeland, according to the United Nations.

Colombia has received the most refugees with 1.3 million.

Jolie met with refugees and listened to their stories during a visit on Friday (June 7).

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday announced a partial opening of the country's border with Colombia, which his government closed in February as opposition leaders prepared an ultimately failed effort to bring aid into the country.

The closures caused economic problems for border towns that have increasingly come to rely on Colombian cities for basic goods and services.

Many Venezuelans have resorted to illegal crossings over backroads, where criminals have set up tolls in an attempt to extort money from travellers.