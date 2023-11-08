AI could give coral a fighting chance in rapidly warming oceans

SAN FRANCISCO – Robots, 3D printers and other machinery fill a building on a pier in San Francisco. It seems an unlikely place to save coral reefs from climate change.

But over the past four years, an Australian coral scientist has been collaborating with technologists at the industrial design software company Autodesk to develop artificial-intelligence-powered robots that can automate coral restoration.

Doing so could speed the rehabilitation of reefs as well as the transplanting of corals to places where they’d have a better chance of surviving in a rapidly warming ocean.

“Where we can really assist is in creating seed banks, because I do think a lot of the tropical corals are going to struggle to survive under climate change,” says coral biologist Taryn Foster, the founder of Coral Maker, who is working with Autodesk roboticists on the project.

Coral Maker, a start-up in Geraldton, Australia, aims to eventually restore 100ha of reefs a year, compared with the 1ha currently rehabilitated annually. Worldwide, coral reefs cover 28.4 million ha of the ocean.

This summer’s unrelenting climate-change-driven heat cooked coral reefs in Florida, where water temperatures reached 38.3 deg C.

In Australia, a 2022 marine heat wave affected 91 per cent of the corals surveyed in the Great Barrier Reef. It was the fourth mass bleaching event to devastate the world’s largest reef system since 2016, with water temperatures around the reef hitting a record high last November.

Corals rely on algae to supply food and colour. But when ocean temperatures exceed corals’ heat tolerance, the symbiotic algae turn toxic and are expelled. Deprived of nutrition, corals turn white and can die unless waters cool.

Dr Jessica Levy, director of restoration at the Coral Restoration Foundation, says temperatures in the Florida Keys have been so extreme this summer that at one site, corals “didn’t have time to bleach – they just kind of burned and were dead”.

So dire was the threat that, in early August, Dr Levy’s colleagues rescued 1,500 corals representing unique genotypes and transported them to water tanks on land to safeguard the reef’s genetic diversity.

As climate change accelerates, it is leaving almost no reef untouched.

Coral restoration has become a contentious issue among marine scientists.

Professor Terry Hughes, a prominent coral scientist in Australia, argues that restoration has little impact, is exorbitantly expensive and distracts from reducing carbon emissions, overfishing and pollution, all of which degrade coral reefs.

“What would that tiny area look like after it was ‘restored’ and after the next bout of record-breaking temperatures?” Prof Hughes asks of Coral Maker’s 100ha goal.

Half of the planet’s reefs – on which 25 per cent of marine species depend – have disappeared over the past 60 years.

In 2020 scientists at the University of Hawaii estimated that most of the remaining reefs could be gone within the next two decades, with extinction likely by the turn of the century unless carbon emissions are eliminated.