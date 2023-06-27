11 soccer pitches a minute – rate of tropical rainforest loss in 2022: Study

SINGAPORE - Despite global pledges to tackle deforestation, the tropics lost 10 per cent more primary rainforest in 2022 than in 2021, losing the equivalent of 11 soccer pitches of forest per minute, a global analysis released on Tuesday showed.

Tropical primary forest loss totalled 4.1 million ha, an area about the size of Switzerland, according to the analysis of 2022 tree cover loss data.

The study, which is based on satellite measurements, is a collaboration between the University of Maryland and the World Resources Institute’s Global Forest Watch.

Forest loss was highest in Brazil, Bolivia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Meanwhile, Indonesia and Malaysia continued the recent trend of low rates of tree loss.

Globally, the tropics are losing forests faster than anywhere else, mainly for agriculture, timber and mining.

This is concerning because tropical rainforests are huge stores of biodiversity and soak up vast amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2), the main greenhouse gas.

These forests also regulate local and regional climates, storing large amounts of water that can help generate rainfall.

Chopping down forests can raise local temperatures, exacerbate drought and release large amounts of CO2.

Fires, lit deliberately or caused naturally, are also a major source of forest loss and emissions.

“That loss (in 2022) resulted in the emissions of 2.7 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, which is equivalent to the fossil fuel emissions of India,” said Ms Mikaela Weisse, the director of Global Forest Watch, an online data platform.

“Since the turn of the century, we have seen a haemorrhaging of some of the world’s most important forest ecosystems, despite years of efforts to turn that trend around,” she told a media briefing.

“This year’s data shows that we are rapidly losing one of our most effective tools for combating climate change, protecting biodiversity and supporting the health and livelihoods of millions of people,” she added.

At the United Nations’ COP26 climate talks in Glasgow in 2021, more than 140 nations, including Singapore, signed the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use, to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.

Mr Rod Taylor, global director of forests at World Resources Institute (WRI), a Washington-based think-tank, said: “Are we on track to halt deforestation by 2030? The short answer is no.”

In 2022, Brazil lost nearly 1.8 million ha of primary forest – defined as mature forests that have not been cleared or regrown in recent history.

Of this amount, it lost 1.42 million ha to non-fire causes, up 20 per cent from 2021, and 344,064ha to fires, a small drop from 2021.

Fires are a major and growing source of forest loss in the tropics and elsewhere as global temperatures rise and droughts become more severe.

In 2016, Brazil lost 1.6 million ha due to fires, while fires devastated large areas of Indonesia in 2015.

In 2022, Russia lost 4.3 million ha of tree cover, of which 73 per cent was fire-related.