Brazil's Lula courts UK, US, others to join Amazon rainforest protection fund

BRASILIA - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is asking Britain, France, the United States and others to donate to an international fund to protect the Amazon rainforest, a bulwark against climate change, Lula advisers said on Tuesday.

Mr Lula’s team has also approached Switzerland and Canada about contributing, the advisers said.

The Amazon Fund, started under leftist Mr Lula’s first administration from 2003-2010, bankrolled conservation projects and counts Norway and Germany as its biggest donors.

Right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro froze the fund, citing unspecified spending irregularities among fund-backed projects run by nongovernmental organisations, without providing evidence.

The fund already contains some 3 billion reais (S$780 million) that has sat unspent for nearly four years.

Stopping deforestation in the Amazon, which absorbs vast amounts of planet-warming greenhouse gas, is part of Mr Lula’s sweeping plan for Brazil to reclaim leadership on climate change measures.

Mr Bolsonaro prioritised economic development over environmental protection and appointed climate sceptics as ministers.

Ms Marina Silva, a former environment minister and adviser on Mr Lula’s transition team, said expanding the Amazon Fund would give Mr Lula the resources to take immediate action to protect the environment when he takes office on Jan 1.

Mr Lula will be working with a 2023 budget that was passed under Mr Bolsonaro and so contributing to the fund, “expanding the resources beyond what’s being done already by Norway and Germany, will be very useful for facing this difficult moment we will have,” Ms Silva said.

She personally raised the issue with Britain, Canada, France, the US and Switzerland while attending the COP27 UN climate summit in Egypt earlier in November.

The British embassy said its government was studying the invitation to join the Amazon Fund.

Ms Izabella Teixeira, Mr Lula’s former environment minister and current climate change adviser, told Reuters she had met with Norwegian and German officials on Monday about restarting the fund.